Businesses in downtown Edinboro are finding ways to celebrate Halloween with the community, as owners dressed for the occasion in front of their stores passing out candy.

The streets are empty at the moment but will quickly be filling up all sorts of “creatures of the night”.

However, Edinboro had a head start to festivities on Monday as business owners downtown provided for the kids. It’s an event Edinboro has done for years as kids took to the streets for their fill of sweets.

In fact, some of these local businesses were closed on Monday but they still put in the effort to open their doors to trick-or-treaters. One business owner said that it’s a great opportunity to get new people in their stores and loves seeing neighbors in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a great opportunity to get people in our store. Sometimes they just send the children in, but that’s fine. We’re just happy to see all of the little costumes they come up with and happy to see our neighbors come in and take part in a community event that’s been going on for as long as I can remember,” said Debbie Marcinko, owner, Le Jardin Florals and Furnishings.

In Erie, trick-or-treating kicks off at 6 p.m.