The countdown to 2024 is on! And as many of us are making our New Year’s Eve plans and area bars are getting ready for the crowds.

One downtown bar said they have stocked up in advance of the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

2024 is right around the corner with Erie residents ready to ring in the new year this weekend.

The general manager of Perry’s Tavern said the entire weekend has been taken into consideration, not just New Year’s Eve.

“Oh yeah we stocked up on champagne, we got good specials all weekend, on the day itself we’re actually partnering with the children’s museum for their New Year’s at noon so we’ll have a special going all day for that,” said Elliot Smith, general manager of Perry’s Tavern.

New Year’s Eve usually brings a lot of buzz and excitement throughout the community and Smith said his staff is gearing up along with everyone else.

“It’s always a little nervous when you’re leading up to a big day as soon as the service starts even when it’s busy all the butterflies go away but I know for me it’s just building up to it I get a little it’s like you’re waiting for company,” Smith said.

And over at another downtown bar, staff said they are also ready to take on the crowds ahead of the big night.

“We are prepared for the crowds this weekend we are opening our bar at 9 p.m. to two we will have music and food here we’re prepared for everyone and we’re hoping we get a decent crowd for that night,” said Andrew Schultz, bartender at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery.

Shultz said Sullivan’s location in downtown Erie is unique and typically invites people to stay for a while.

“We’re pretty off from the main streets in our little neat corner so when people come down here they normally stay here for the rest of the night,” he explained

The general manager from Perry’s Tavern said their New Year’s festivities were quiet last year so they’re taking a different approach this year.

“We’re doing the daytime thing, we’re hoping people want to come down and party a little bit earlier with us,” Smith said.

“Happy New Year,” he went on to say.

Shultz said the staff of Sullivan’s is ready to take on New Year’s Eve and guests can also take advantage of a late-night menu for the first time.