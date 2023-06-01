The summer season is upon us in Erie which means local businesses are expecting to see a boom in business.

Two local businesses said they receive a high traffic response from not only area residents but also tourists.

Two downtown restaurants said this season is typically busy for them and they expect this year to be no different.

Memorial Day was the unofficial start of summer, and the events and marketing manager of the Erie Downtown Partnership said the area is coming alive again.

“We’ve had a bunch of great weather the past couple of weeks, and you’ve really seen people come out you can really tell around lunch time people are eating in the park walking around walking to businesses to get their lunch,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis said this a prelude of what’s to come this summer.

“I think a lot of businesses have appreciated the events outdoor events have kicked off like the Troika Russian Festival it’s bring a lot of foot traffic downtown,” Tamulonis said.

The general manager of Voodoo Brewing Company said they are looking to bring a new event to their patrons.

“With us being so close to the peninsula it’s really nice people enjoying the lake here or even just the bay and we’re actually trying to put together an event where we’re going to paddle across the bay too,” said Kyle Houser, general manager of Voodoo Brewing Co.

A staff member of a downtown pizza restaurant said this feels like their first true summer being settled in the community.

One manager said although perry’s pizza remains busy with area residents they also see a big boom from tourists.

“You just have a lot of people who are coming in kind of just trying to experience things just that are new to the city a lot of them have been to Erie before and are kind of surprised like this new whole building and they we’re like of I remember it,” said Taylor Foster, bar manager at Perry’s Tavern.

Tamulonis said an event taking place that people can expect within the next two weeks is the return of Movie Mondays on June 12 with the original Space Jam.

Head over to their website here for more information.