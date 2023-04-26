The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) held its “Taste of Downtown Erie” breakfast Wednesday morning to review its annual 2022 report.

Dave Tamulonis, the events and marketing manager, said the breakfast is an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in the past couple of years and also communicate to all of their partners and funders what can be expected within the next few years.

One announcement Tamulonis mentioned was the public space development plan involving the partnership with the city to improve public spaces downtown — like Perry Square and Griswald Park — among other announcements.

“An expansion of our events plan for the summer and all of our upcoming safety and hospitality ambassador improvements to that team so we had a lot to communicate today, and we’ll be releasing a video on our website and social media later today for everybody to see,” said Tamulonis.

For more information on how to provide feedback and let the EDP know what you would like to see downtown, head over to their website.