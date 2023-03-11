It’s that time of year again, Saint Patrick’s Day is parading to Erie.

Downtown Erie was a sea of green as bystanders lined the streets for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Dancing, cheering, and candy throwing was a sight to along State Street.

“I married into Irish heritage, so we enjoy celebrating it,” said Jonathan Miller, a spectator at the parade.

Spectators cheered during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade as hundreds of people from around the region come to celebrate.

“We decided to come up and visit some friends from when we were in college we all graduated three years ago,” said Dan Cervone, another spectator at the parade.

Cervone said events like the parade give him the feeling of home, as if he’s never left Erie.

“We all live separately now so we all had a chance to come up for the weekend.” Cervone went on to say. “I love Erie, I always will.”

Due to the recent winter blast, the City Streets Department has been working around the clock.

“The safety ambassadors were out scraping away the sidewalks and getting the sidewalks prepared for the spectators early this morning,” said Dave Tamulonis, of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Despite frosty temperatures people still came out and had a good time.

“We do it every year. It’s a fun time for the kids we do it whether it snows or it’s rainy or windy. They love grabbing the candy,” Jonathan Miller explained.

The events and marketing director of Erie downtown partnership said festivities will be happening downtown all weekend so be sure come out.