More than 50 New Americans have just become citizens at the federal courthouse in Erie.

Several citizenship ceremonies took place Friday, the last ones of the year.

Friday morning, 55 New Americans were sworn in. Mayor Joe Schember and others welcomed the new citizens to the Erie community.

One New American says she moved from Nigeria to Erie several years ago. She says she and her family have felt welcomed by the Erie community.

“I’m very happy because it’s kind of different. I’ve been here for about seven years now, and I’ve been waiting for this day, I’m kind of excited. I’m happy,” said Judith Ohu, New American citizen.

Friday afternoon, another 55 New Americans will be sworn in after last month’s ceremony was canceled.