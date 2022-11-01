Dozens of volunteers from Penelec and Presque Isle Partnership are getting a head start putting up holiday lights around Presque Isle State Park.

Over the next few days, Penelec bucket trucks and lineman will be busy hanging string lights on buildings and trees throughout the park.

This will be the third year lights will be on display at Presque Isle State Park. Each year, more detail and preparation goes into the set up.

Presque Isle Lights visitors can take a self-guided evening driving tour of holiday lights at Presque Isle State Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through December.

The lights will be turned on exactly one month from today, kicking off Presque Isle Lights.

“We’re going to be adding some movement to the different light strands, we’re going to be adding some more color, bordering more of the buildings as much as we can with the power that we have. Incremental improvements, I would say, for this year’s Presque Isle Lights,” said Jon DeMarco, Discover Presque Isle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The light show is free to the public beginning Dec. 1.