The Second Harvest Food Bank is planting new fruit trees right outside of their building to grow fresh produce for those in need.

On Monday, 40 fruit trees were planted outside the Second Harvest Food Bank building at 1507 Grimm Dr. in Erie. About a dozen volunteers planted apple, peaches, pears and plum trees.

The 40 trees were donated by the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation based out of Pittsburgh. In the past two years, the foundation has helped plant 150,000 trees all over the region.

The advocacy coordinator said this will provide more fresh, healthy food to those in need.

“Variety of food here, more nutritious, healthy and fresh for our clients. There’s over 88,000 food insecure individuals in our service area, our 11 counties in northwest pa, and we want to make sure that they are getting the fresh food that they need,” said Celeste Makay, advocacy coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The co-creator of the foundation told us the orchard will be dedicated to one of foundations supporting the family’s son, Miles.