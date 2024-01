Community members will gather Saturday night for the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Awards Dinner.

On Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., eight awards will be presented at the MLK Center at 312 Chestnut St. These awards are going to women who are impacting and changing the lives of people in our community.

Dr. Lora Adams King, superintendent of the Farrell Area School District, will be the guest speaker.

