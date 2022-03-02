Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio took part in Dr. Seuss Day by reading to a group of kids at Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

The school took part in Spirit Week with each day being a different Dr. Seuss character to celebrate the author.

The organizer says reading is the building block for everything.

“All of our subjects are surrounded by reading, it’s the key to success. And to have our children engaged in loving reading at a young age and have them desire to do that as they get older is probably our biggest goal as teachers,” said Jennifer Lucarotti, Schoolwide Specialist.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Other members of the Erie community took part in reading to the students. This included Erie City Councilman Chuck Nelson and City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny.