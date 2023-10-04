Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love iced coffee and ice hockey? Then this partnership will be enough to get the caffeine pumping in your system.

Dunkin’ Donuts and the Erie Otters Hockey Club are partnering up during October to bring enjoyment for the whole Erie community.

According to a release, Erie Insurance Arena visitors attending an Otters’ home game will have the chance to win Dunkin’-themed prizes. And if the Otters win, present your ticket the next day for a free medium coffee at Dunkin’.

A few community events will also be hosted by Dunkin and include:

And if you are a teacher, make sure to grab a free medium coffee on October 5th courtesy of World Teachers’ Day!