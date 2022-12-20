One local university is bringing coaching, mentoring and life skills to the community.

The Eagles Nest is joining forces with Penn State Behrend for a special new program called “Penn State at the Eagles Nest.”

Penn State staff and students will be doing programming for young people during the day. This includes, digital media, science and technology.

During the evening, they will be holding a financial literacy program for adults.

Bishop Dwane Brock with the Eagles Nest says this opens the door of opportunity and success for young people.

“There are young people in the inner city that need to take advantage of that or have an opportunity to go there, but they’re not going to travel up to Penn State. So we came up with the idea that if they’re not going to travel up to Penn State, lets bring Penn State down to where they are,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

The start date for the new program is January 24, 2023.