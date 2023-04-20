(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s Earth Week! And we have put together a list of Earth Day events happening right here in Erie.
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year in support of environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is now widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, according to earthday.org.
Here are some events happening locally in celebration of Earth Day:
- Invasive Species in the Great Lakes: A Brief History of the World’s Most Invaded Freshwater System
- April 21 — 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Jefferson Educational Society
- Professor/Instructor/Speaker: James Grazio, Ph.d.
- Lobby Hour for the Earth
- Friday, April 21 — 4-5 p.m.
- At the Federal Building, State Street and South Park Row, in Erie
- Opportunity for visits to offices of US representatives Mike Kelly, big supporter of HB 1, the fossil fuel industry’s dream legislation; and also Senators Casey and Fetterman— asking for a declaration of climate emergency at the national level. Share your passion for the earth with your elected representatives.
- Lower East Side Neighborhood Clean Up
- Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m.
- Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home
- International Recycling Group (IRG) will host its third annual Earth Day clean up on Saturday. Teaming up with elected officials and local residents, the cleanup will kick off at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home parking lot.
- Interested in volunteering? Sign-up online (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newbin-2023-earth-day-cleanup-tickets-616584359417) prior to Earth Day, and receive a free T-shirt
- Earth Day Celebration at expERIEnce Children’s Museum
- Saturday, April 22 — 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Celebrate Earth Day and reduce, reuse, and recycle with Green Scene Thrift! Go green with an Earth Day Storytime at 12:30 p.m., activities that allow for repurposing with items from Green Scene Thrift, and a free book table! Take home donated books and give them a new life in your personal library.
- Included with admission to the museum; pre-registration not required
- OWB Spring Cleanup
- Saturday, April 22 — 8:30 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Gloves and trash bags will be provided
- Multiple Locations
- Shredding for Shriners
- Saturday, April 22 — 10 a.m. to noon
- The paper shredding event will be held in the Shriners Children’s front parking lot (1645 W. 8th Street)
- In exchange for a donation to Shriners Children’s Erie, you can have your important papers and documents shredded professionally by Pirrello Enterprises.
- Just place your items to shred in a cardboard box in your trunk. There’s no need to even get out of the vehicle
- Dumpster Day – neighborhood spring cleanup
- Saturday, April 22 — 9 a.m. to noon
- Three locations (600 W. 16th Street; 1816 Myrtle Street; 602 E. 24th Street)
- Scout Day – Outdoor Art
- Girl Scouts will complete all requirements for their level’s Outdoor Art badge
- Asbury Woods
- Saturday, April 22 – multiple times
- https://www.asburywoods.org/programs/program-schedule/event/04/22/2023/scout-day-grades-k-1
- Free trees available for Erie’s youth
- The Erie County Public Library will bring free trees to its young patrons through a partnership with Neighborhood Forest.
- Registration closed March 17, and reserved trees will be available for pickup during Earth Week in April.
- This year, the library will take the trees on the road, and will distribute the reserved trees solely at Bookmobile stops. To find a stop near you, visit the library’s events page.
- Happy Earth Day! Myofascial Stretch and Hike in the Woods
- Brown’s Farm Barn
- Saturday, April 22 — 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Join Lisa Vidakovic, Physical Therapist and Owner of The Wellness Collaborative. The event will begin with stretching, followed by a short hike through the woods.
- Price is $15