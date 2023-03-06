The East Side Renaissance has big plans for Parade Street.

Bishop Dwane Brock with the East Side Renaissance said they’ve made some amazing progress and plan to bring Erie Bank to 10th and Parade streets. He called it a herculean task that has been accomplished.

Part of the East Side Renaissance goal is to revitalize business and residential spaces by creating affordable housing, supporting minority-owned small businesses and enhancing the areas already on Parade street.

Brock said a bank can help bring the American dream and create generational wealth.

“There are many people that never dreamed they could buy and own their own home or never dreamed they could have a money market account or a cash deposit account or things of that nature, so we are literally in the process of making dreams come true,” said Brock.

There’s more than just banks in the future of Parade Street.

“We are in discussions and negotiations with the Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC and other entities interested in coming to Parade Street and developing Parade Street for the welfare of our city, so this is an exciting time,” Brock added.

The general manager of Kraus Department Store on Parade Street said these are great ideas but don’t put the cart before the horse.

“People say and try to do stuff all the time and it kind of falls through the woodwork so hopefully this will stay around and hopefully it will be good for the community. I mean that is what their whole point is, so I’m hoping that will work for us but we will have to wait and see what happens,” said Adam Nowosielski, Kraus Department Store general manager.

Erie Bank will have an unveiling with more plans for the new location and how it’s part of the revitalization efforts of Parade Street.

This is set for Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m.