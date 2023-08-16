Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new event is looking to help set up Erie students before the new school year begins.

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) will host an “Instant Enrollment Day” where students who want to get started at the school are able to meet with the staff, apply and register for classes.

“We know that our students are busy and so this event allows them the opportunity to get it all done in one visit,” said Dr. Keri Bowman, dean of student success. “Come by, meet our faculty and staff, get to know the building and leave with everything you need to get started.”

The application to attend EC3PA is free, and tuition is covered for Erie County residents this fall.

Classes start Monday, Aug. 21.

The Instant Enrollment event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at EC3 Erie West (2403 W. 8th Street).