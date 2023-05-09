The Erie County Bar Association (ECBA) held its annual Law Day luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

This year, the Law Day theme was “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.” The McDowell High School AFJRTOC color guard opened the event with a presentation of colors.

During the luncheon, Erie Police Lieutenant Tom Lenox was honored. Craig Murphey, a chairman from ECBA, said that Lt. Lenox is the second winner of their diversity and inclusion award.

“And the things he’s done with the Police Athletic League and the things he’s done with the City of Erie, I could go on and on. We’re so proud that he’s here today and that we’re able to honor him,” said Murphey.

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger was the keynote speaker and met with local university and high school students before the luncheon.