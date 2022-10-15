Local veterans got the chance to plan for the future.

The Erie County Bar Association (ECBA) hosted its annual Wills for Heroes event, which provides free wills and other services. First responders and military veterans worked with lawyers from the ECBA.

The chair of the Wills for Heroes program said it was created after 9/11 to ensure that if anything happens to these heroes, their legal affairs are in order

“It’s very important for them to have state planning documents done if they should pass away, and it’s something that most people don’t really like to do but need to do. We think it’s important that our veterans are getting those important legal documents done in place for themselves and their families,” said Melissa Shirey, attorney, chair of Wills for Heroes.

One veteran said it’s important for veterans to have access to services like those provided by the ECBA.

“We’ve earned the right to have the services. Many of us have been neglected and I feel as though we’ve been treated wrongly so to have these officers offered is a very good plus,” said James Hudson, veteran.

Wills for Heroes also provides veterans with the power of attorney, authorizes healthcare decisions to be made on your behalf by a designated individual and allows an authorized individual to oversee your finances if needed.

“I believe that other people should do the same because it’s a needed function whenever you do decease, and these folks here are very friendly, very kind. They’re very upbeat and it’s not anything that we should resist as vets,” Hudson added.