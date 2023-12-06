(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over $300,000 in funding was awarded to help fight blight issues in regional areas.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) is giving $350,000 for its 2023 Renaissance Block Grants, according to a release. Those funds will be dispersed to four Erie County boroughs and organizations.

“Whether people realize it or not, housing blight directly affects everyone in the community,” said Dr. Perry Wood, executive director of ECGRA. “Blight decreases property values, impacts the local economy, and hurts the quality of life for residents, which is exactly why the Renaissance Block Grant Program was created back in 2018.

“Through this 1-1 cash match program, ECGRA is helping to prevent properties from becoming blighted and reverse any effects that have already started — working to boost neighborhoods, increase market value of homes, and improve the municipal tax base.”

The release states that the Renaissance Block Program is an anti-blight, neighborhood cooperation and was designed to help improve neighborhoods through a block-by-block strategy that targets aging or neglected areas where neighbors are organized and willing to work together to combat blight.

The block grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Bayfront Eastside Taskforce: Historic East Bayfront Renaissance 2.0 — $50,000

Borough of Edinboro: Edinboro Renaissance Block Program — $100,000

Borough of Union City: Renaissance Grant 2023-24 — $100,000