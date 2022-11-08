There’s an ongoing effort to clean up neighborhoods near the Glenwood YMCA on West 38th Street.

One city neighborhood was awarded $50,000 to complete improvement projects on Shunpike Road. The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the Glenwood region with the grant.

Earlier this year, homeowners completed facade projects that included $60,000 of private investment. On Tuesday, Dahlkemper’s Landscaping pruned trees and removed brush from the public alleyway behind Shunpike Road.

“It’s important to the YMCA that the neighborhoods we are a part of are located in are attractive and safe. The ‘Y’ is a community asset, as are the neighborhoods that surround us, so it’s important that we work with our neighbors,” said Tammy Roche, vice-president, YMCA of Greater Erie.

Residents from the area are working to install a plaque and looking for a name that highlights the Shunpike Road community.