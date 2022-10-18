North East is getting money to improve its Main Street and parks.

Community leaders said that money will be used to help boost the town’s economic development. Downtown North East was awarded more than $100,000 in grant money, and local leaders said this funding is needed.

There’s a push to help rural communities in the region, with funding of $275,000 going towards North East’s economic development. The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded downtown North East with a $175,000 grant.

The chair of downtown North East said over the years, the gaming revenue authority has helped with dozens of façade and building improvements.

“With old historic buildings, there’s so much that needs to be done. There’s so much disinvestment over the years that without a little bit of incentive, it’s very difficult to make these projects economically feasible. ECGRA has always been there for us, helping us to make downtown beautiful,” said Charlene Kerr, chair, downtown North East.

Regional leaders said they want to continue to improve downtown North East for residents and visitors, especially with events like Wine Fest which draws thousands of people downtown each year. The president of the gaming revenue authority said grant funding positions communities for success.

“It’s really helping with tourism. Small businesses can locate in these storefronts. I mean the building we’re standing in has been vacant for a long time, and as a result of these grants, they’re going to be able to open it back up, provide several spaces for small business and do some very exciting things,” said Perry Wood, executive director, ECGRA.

The North East Borough Manager said this funding brings new life to the downtown area.

“Getting a large investment into this community is really the kick starter for greater investment. What we’ve been able to see is that these initial funds, there’s a multiplier effect as soon as they come into our community, they provide the seed money for new growth,” Wood added.

These funds are also committed to fixing four parks throughout the North East borough.