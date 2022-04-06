A local organization announced funding for special events to take place throughout Erie County in the spring, summer, and fall of 2022.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced over $166,000 in funding for over 100 special events throughout Erie County.

The events will present opportunities to individuals to volunteer in the community or local non-profits.

At the time of writing, ECGRA is currently in the process of distributing checks to the non-profits that received funding to begin making plans for their events.

These events would be beneficial to Erie residents, as well as to those that visit the area.

“There’s a tourism component hence an economic development component. It’s really important for our local economy and the small businesses that benefit from it,” said Perry Wood, Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority Executive Director.

ECGRA is funding 37 organizations throughout Erie County