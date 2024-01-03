(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie organization is celebrating a record-breaking achievement bringing in nearly $14 million in total lending expectations.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) announced its findings for its 2023 fourth-quarter lending was at $3,837,160 — that places their 2023 year total at $13,999,599.

“This represents a record high for us, topping 2022 which was also a record high at $12,216,619,” said Tina Mengine, President & CEO of ECRDA.

“The 4th quarter came on quite strong with projects large and small, new ventures and expansions, and it speaks to the strength of the Erie economy,” said Chris Groner, Vice President of Capital Finance & Lending.

4th Quarter 2023 Year-to-date # of loans made: 15 59 Total $ lent: $3,837,160 $13,999,599 Smallest loan: $6,000 $6,000 Largest loan: $1,360,660 $1,500,000 Average loan size: $255,811 $237,281 # of jobs created: 3 151 # of jobs retained: 164 908

Loans from the previous year included over $11 million to expand and refinance the Montessori School and Brevillier Village, American Rescue Plan funds to install fiber cables along the city’s eastside and funding to Millcreek, Summit and Union townships.

You can learn more about the organization’s progress on their website.