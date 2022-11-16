The chefs for a new local restaurant have finally been revealed.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., the Erie Downtown Development Corporation

(EDDC) will introduce Justin Stoll and Chris Adams as the culinary team that will open the new restaurant at the Cashier’s House.

At the Cashier’s House, the duo will serve an upscale American menu, featuring steaks, seafood,

pasta dishes, and salads. Both chefs plan to bring a farm-to-table movement to the Cashier’s House, by establishing their own garden that will provide for the restaurant and incorporate other local food and drink producers into the menu.

Background on Stoll and Adams: Stoll and Adams own and operate North Row Philly and the Straw Hat Ice Cream Shop, which are located at Flagship City Food Hall. Stoll previously served as the sous chef at The Cork 1792.

The pair also spent more than a decade together at Edinboro University’s dining services, where they established an on-campus garden and also incorporated the garden’s produce into the menu.

The Cashier’s House will be open only for events and private dinners for November and December. They will open for regular lunch and weekend dinner hours in January 2023.