Generations of Edinboro alumni are returning to campus for the PennWest 2022 Homecoming, the first homecoming since changing names.

As those alumni come back, they’re also bringing a nice boost to the local economy.

Tartan pride, campus wide.

All the traditional events will return. This years theme is “Celebrate Edinboro.”

“We expect people to bring out the Tartan, the bagpipes, Edinboro State College ware, Edinboro University ware, PennWest Edinboro ware, any iteration about Edinboro. Come celebrate with us,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate vice president of alumni engagement & Edinboro campus administrator.

This is the college’s first homecoming since changing its name to PennWest Edinboro.

“This is all about celebrating the campus life, so we’re celebrating the community that we’re in, all the things that are related to the identity and traditions of this great place,” said Sissem.

She added that homecoming is about reconnecting.

“It’s really important for us as an event where we can celebrate the unique identity and traditions, but also just reconnect with people, hear the stories, hear their success stories, see the babies that have been born, talk about what they are doing in their lives today,” said Sissem.

Edinboro Mayor Aaron Gast said business owners are always happy when they see alumni too.

“The bars, the restaurants, everybody loves to have homecoming back and in person and everything. I know that I’ve talked to a couple of restaurant owners, it’s bigger than any other holiday that we have around here. It’s a great time,” said Aaron Gast, Edinboro mayor.

Many of the fun activities kick off Friday, including the 30th annual Golf Outing, BBQ outing and a Pep Rally Friday night.