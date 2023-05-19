The Edinboro Art and Music Festival is returning to bring family-friendly fun to the community for its 20th year.

The festival takes place this weekend and kicked off Friday night at Goodell Gardens and Homestead at 5 p.m.

Fred Parker, the co-chairman of the festival, said it would feature vendors, live music, food trucks and a children’s area with activities.

The festival also features interactive workshops like yoga and palates.

“We encourage everybody of all ages and all income levels to come to the event. It’s wide open to everybody,” Parker said. “I look at it as a place where you can get away from your cellphone and your computer screen and actually talk to people and dance.”

For more information on the festival and the day-to-day schedule, head over to their website.