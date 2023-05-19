The Edinboro Art & Music Festival kicked off Friday night, marking 20 years of family friendly fun in the community.

It’s much more than just great music and its one of the regions only free festivals of its kind.

In 2004, the Edinboro Art & Music Festival started as small little tent in town.

Now it has grown and evolved into a three-day event at Goodell Gardens & Homestead.

There are several main components to the festival.

Live music all weekend long, a children’s area, a number of artisans and food trucks.

“We pride ourselves on having a free event for the community. Free in the sense free that you can come here and enjoy everything with a ticket cost, but we do a lot of fundraising, we sell merchandise, we have raffles and silent auction items,” said Anita Parker of the Edinboro Art & Music Festival.

What does it mean to have the community come out?

“It’s awesome to have the whole community together and it’s become a really big event in Edinboro where everybody comes out,” Parker said.

Ones of those people coming out Friday was Graig Latimer; he was there with his wife and grandkids.

“We look forward to the festival every year and its great that it’s in its 20th year and we came here just me and my wife then we come here with our grandkids, it’s a great community event,” Latimer said.

The Edinboro Art & Music Festival continues this weekend. For a full list of times, head to their website here.