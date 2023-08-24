Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Grab your kilts, the Edinboro Highland Games returns this September.

The PennWest Edinboro campus will once again be filled with Celtic vendors, highland dance performances, athletic competitions, musicians, kids crafts and games, Scottish food and more.

The 29th annual Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7.

David McKay of the Clan Mackay at the 28th annual Highland Games and Scottish Festival, PennWest Edinboro, Sept. 10, 2022

Edinboro’s Planetarium will begin the three-day cultural celebration at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, with an exploration of Celtic-based constellations and a comparison of the night skies over Edinboro and Edinburgh, Scotland — “The sky above Edinburgh… or is that Edinboro… or; what difference does it make anyway?”

Festivities continue at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, with a whisky tasting at Edinboro Hotel Bar, followed by a fiddle workshop at 6 p.m. in the in Frank G. Pogue Student Center, and a Regional Qualifier Fiddle Competition at 7 p.m.

Also on Friday, don’t miss the free outdoor screening of “Brave” on the lawns behind the Pogue Student Center at 8 p.m.

The main festival events and games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, on the Edinboro campus, around McComb Fieldhouse at the corner of Scot and Scotland roads, and at the adjacent Pogue Student Center.

The beer garden (presented by Lake Erie Ale Trail) opens at 11 a.m. on the McComb Fieldhouse lawns. There will be musical performances, athletics competitions, including the caber toss, hammer, stone and 56-pound weights for height and distance, food and other various vendors.

All festival events are free and open to the public, except the Ceilidh dinner ($40) and the whisky tasting ($50).

The first Edinboro Highland Games and Scottish Festival was held in April 1993.

Events will go on, rain or shine, with alternate locations set in case of severe weather. View a full schedule of events online at edinboro.edu/events/highland-games.