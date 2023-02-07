The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight.

This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen.

In November, the hotel’s facade was used as an exterior shot in the CBS sitcom, “The Neighborhood.” In that case, the signs were altered to make the building look like a corner store.

In the Hallmark channel movie, an unaltered shot of the hotel is in the background of a scene.

“I’m not sure why they used it. I guess the movie is based around a chocolatier in a small town so we have a pretty iconic building – us and the John Dwadnick building are probably the most iconic, oldest-looking buildings in town, so maybe that’s why. It’s a mystery to me why we keep popping up, but I’ll take the free advertising, for sure,” said Pat Hargest, Edinboro Hotel owner

“Sweeter Than Chocolate” re-airs on Feb. 9 on the Hallmark channel.