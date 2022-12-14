(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For five years and counting, the mission has remained true: “To provide access to fresh, local food, a marketplace for small farms and food businesses, and an understanding of the importance of both.” Edinboro Market has been serving Erie County shoppers and showcasing local producers and growers faithfully for half a decade now.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, marked the store’s fifth anniversary.

“I’m surprised by how successful we’ve been,” said Curtis Hals, Edinboro Market co-founder. “I thought we would be successful, but I never thought we’d be as successful as we are, or have as many regular shoppers.”

Those regulars are shopping at the market at least once per week. Some regulars shop there twice per week or even daily.

“I feel like we’re embedded in the community now, and that feels great,” said Marti Martz, Edinboro Market co-founder.

Marti Martz and Curtis Hals, co-founders of Edinboro Market.

To put a dollar figure to it, Edinboro Market is on track to hit $1 million in sales by the end of the year. And that’s not just profits lining the market’s pockets. “About $750,000 of that went back to the growers and producers who supply the market,” Martz said.

The market has four staff members, or five including Hals who greets customers, makes drinks, stocks shelves, and even bakes bread that’s sold at the market. The bread is one of many goods available at Edinboro Market. They sell fresh, locally-grown produce, locally-produced milk, yogurt, and cheese, needlework crafts (winter hats and such), locally-roasted coffee, and just about anything else that’s produced locally. Since opening its doors, Edinboro Market has tripled its local suppliers.

And though Edinboro Market is seemingly embedded in the community, as Martz said, misconceptions remain. The market is believed to be a health-food store with limited products, but it’s much more than that.

“You could do a significant amount of core shopping at the market — it won’t be the cheapest shopping, but the money you spend here goes back to your neighbors,” Martz said. And some items at the market certainly are cheaper than major grocery stores. “We have loaves of local bread for $3 and our produce is cheaper, but that changes seasonally.”

The grocery scene in Edinboro is set to change at the end of the year. Giant Eagle is planning to close up shop. Martz said Giant Eagle holds a 36% market share in Edinboro’s groceries. Currently, Edinboro Market only has about 0.2% market share. That means there’s an opportunity if Edinboro Market can absorb some of those Giant Eagle customers.

“Even if we only absorb 1% of Giant Eagle’s Edinboro customers, that would amount to a five-fold increase in sales,” Martz said.

To attract new customers, the market is highlighting what it already offers. That’s a “connection to local food.” In addition to stocking locally-grown and -produced goods, the market offers classes on food preparation and preservation.

The market also is planning for expansion. They hope to expand into a new location to allow for space to offer more products, a cafe, and classroom space. Currently, they’re seeking funds to help that expansion. While they made $1 million in sales, the bulk is being sent back to local suppliers so there’s not much left over for capital investment, like what would be needed for expanding into a new location.

Only about half of new businesses survive five years. Edinboro Market, like businesses around the world, was rocked by the COVID-19 Pandemic which saw businesses struggling. Edinboro Market didn’t only survive during that time — it thrived.

“It was an opportunity — We were able to keep our shelves full because things weren’t being transported and processed in other places,” Martz said. “During COVID, our sales were 30% higher than the prior year.”

Martz said the pandemic “wasn’t just a one-time opportunity — it was an opportunity to rethink our food so it serves us better.”

The pandemic now seemingly is in the rear-view mirror, as is the past five years. Expansion and partnerships are on the horizon. Earlier this year, Edinboro Market, Meadville Market House and Core Goods of Oil City teamed up to secure a grant to allow each location to share supplier access. That new partnership is underway.

Edinboro Market is at 109 Erie St. No. 1 in Edinboro.

Martz and Hals have not suffered from waning enthusiasm after five years in business.

“I enjoy it every day,” Hals said.

And they’re grateful to the people who support the market.

“Thank you to everybody who fills our shelves, shops here, and to our staff who support our mission and believe in our mission,” Martz said. “It’s been work, but it’s been a pleasure.”