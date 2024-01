A highly-trained member of the Edinboro Police Department will receive body armor thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Of course, we’re talking about the department’s K9 — Amigo — who is a Belgian malinois.

Pictured is Edinboro police’s retired K9 dog, Kenzo, wearing one of Vested Interest’s armored vest

Pictured is Edinboro police’s retired K9 dog, Kenzo, wearing one of Vested Interest’s armored vest

Amigo is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest through the nonprofit Vested Interest. The vest will be custom-fitted and costs about $1,800.

Amigo’s new vest will be delivered in about eight to 10 weeks.