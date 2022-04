Edinboro University celebrated a mythical creature all in the name of a good time.

The school sponsored their Unicorn Day celebration for students.

The day is a Scottish national holiday where the unicorn is the national animal. While the creature is mythical, it stands for Scottish strength and fidelity.

Students were treated to unicorn-themed events along with food vendors. A sizable crowd was on hand for the fun.

The Scottish national holiday of Unicorn Day is celebrated on April 9.