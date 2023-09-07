The annual festival celebrating kilts, bagpipes, and all things Scottish returns to Edinboro on Thursday.

The 29th Highland Games and Scottish Festival runs through Saturday, Sept. 9, with a bulk of the fanfare throughout the day.

Thursday at 7 p.m., the PennWest Edinboro Planetarium will highlight Celtic-based constellations, comparing our local skies to those over Edinburgh, Scotland.

On Friday, a whisky tasting will be held at the Edinboro Hotel Bar beginning at 5 p.m. That’s followed by a fiddle workshop at 6 p.m and then a regional fiddle competition at 7 p.m. Both will be at Edinboro’s campus.

The Pixar film, “Brave,” will also be screened on the lawns behind the Pogue Student Center on Friday.

The full Highland Games will take place throughout the day on Saturday, including a caber toss, a special dinner and musical performances.

Click here for more information on the event. Events will go on, rain or shine, with alternate locations set in case of severe weather.

View a full schedule of events online at edinboro.edu/events/highland-games.