Our West Bayfront is bringing back its Eerie Fall Fest at Gridley Park this weekend.

The event taking place this Saturday will feature free kid-friendly crafts, games, carriage rides and more.

Eerie Fall Fest is presented by UPMC Health Plan. At noon, there will be a trick-or-treat parade for kids of all ages featuring a variety of candy stations.

One organizer from Our West Bayfront says Fall Fest is an opportunity to explore Gridley Park and the neighborhood.

“We partner with Gannon University and their student volunteers who put on a host of fall-themed activities, crafts, games, photo booths. We host a horse and carriage ride that goes around the entirety of Gridley Park that’s free. We serve dinner that’s free. It’s just free family fun,” said Marissa Litzenberg, project manager for Our West Bayfront.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. this Saturday.