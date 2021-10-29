Eerie Horror Fest continues through Saturday

After a five year hiatus, the Eerie Horror Film Festival is in full swing as it continues into the weekend.

The executive director of the Film Society of NWPA tells us that so far, the Horror Fest has had great feedback from the community as it heads into its third day, with different celebrities and movie screenings for all horror fans.

The four-day festival showcases different horror short films and movies each day, followed by a chance to meet with some of the cast.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, the first Meet and Greet is with David Naughton, the star of “An American Werewolf in London.” The movie will be shown at 6 p.m. following the Meet and Greet.

After the screening, there will be a chance for a Q&A with Naughton before more autographs and pictures with fans.

The community has had a positive reaction on the festival returning to the area.

“This year has been a reintroduction to the community. As we start to grow, as we go from the Playhouse back to the Warner Theatre with its new renovations, it’s kind of going back to that movie theater style. They’re going to have a lot of movie posters on the walls and the marquee is going to be lit up again,” said Erika Berlin, Executive Director, Film Society of NWPA.

The four-day festival wraps up Saturday with more actors and movie screenings.

Friday, fans can meet and watch David Naughton star in “An American Werewolf in London.”

On the festival’s final day, the cast of Unearth will be signing autographs during a Meet and Greet at 8:30 p.m. after the film’s screening at 6 p.m.

Starting at noon Saturday, locals will have the chance to take part in a networking event called “How to Pitch Your Film.” A panel of industry professionals from will be at this event helping anyone locally who wants to get into the business.

The director of the festival says Horror Fest will return next year, and will take place at the Warner Theatre.

View the full schedule of events below:

