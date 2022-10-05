A silent film came to life and sent chills down the spines of audience members.

The Erie Philharmonic teamed up with Eerie Horror Fest for a screening of “Nosferatu”. An organist played live on the newly installed Wurlitzer theatre organ as the 100-year-old film played on the big screen.

It’s all part of Eerie Horror Fest, which is taking place at the Warner Theatre. The organizer said there is something for everyone.

“If you’re a filmmaker, we have great networking opportunities and educational opportunities. If you’re a creative person of any kind, the same thing as well. If you want to meet stars you recognize from movies, we have that too,” said John C. Lyons, Eerie Horror Fest director.

Eerie Horror Fest wraps up on Saturday. Tickets are still available.