A local organization’s Halloween party returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.

Erie Home for Children and Adults celebrated its Halloween party, thanks to the support of some United Post Service (UPS) employees. UPS employees and their families donated pizza, snacks and candy for the party.

After two years of not having the party, the options program director said it’s a great feeling to be back together.

“It is huge and so important, not only for individuals but for our employees and everyone, especially when they can see each other. They can sing, dance and not see each other through a screen, or ‘I can only see for this little bit of time,'” said Hope Buerk, options program director, EHCA.

There was also cornhole, a costume contest and “throw a ring on the witch’s hat” game.