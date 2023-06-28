Erie’s Muslim community came together to celebrate Eid Mubarak and get back to their roots.

Ahsan Baig, the president of the Islamic Association of Erie, said the Muslim community is celebrating Wednesday as a day of sacrifice.

He added the holiday commemorates and honors the Prophet Abraham, and it’s a day to celebrate Muslim culture. In addition to celebrating the prophet, this year’s holiday develops trust between the faiths.

“The idea of when we see Prophet Abraham, we see the complete submission to the works of God, and this age where materialism has become primarily the object of worship. The idea of going back to is to put our faith and trust in God, just like Prophet Abraham did when we has commanded to do whatever he was commanded,” said Baig.

Baig also said he was glad to see a large turnout at the Veterans Memorial Stadium for the celebration.