A local elementary school is coming together to help the ANNA Shelter with supplies for their animals.

The staff of Perry Elementary School asked Ruth Thompson, the owner and founder of the ANNA Shelter, to read to their students for Read Across America. The school also held a donation drive for the ANNA Shelter, along with a penny war.

Thompson said she was blown away by the donations, including food, blankets and toys.

“The teacher went on our website and looked at our frequently used items and went to town. They collected literally a couple of truckloads of supplies, so that goes a long way and saves us a lot of money. I’m just so thankful,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson added that the donations will be delivered to the ANNA Shelter Friday afternoon.