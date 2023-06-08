Erie’s Elks Lodge 67 presented a check to a local organization to help them continue their efforts of helping Erie’s veteran community.

Meals on Wheels Erie received $14,000, providing seven more local homebound veterans meals for a year.

Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director of Meals on Wheels, said the program has expanded since starting in 2020 thanks to help from organizations like the Elk’s Lodge.

She added the support has helped their organization move several people from a “meal waiting list” to active delivery.

“The new fiscal year starts in July, and I have been looking at our list and really working with cost analysis and making sure these checks coming today are going to help us wipe out the waiting list we have. We’re going to be able to bring at least 15 different veterans onto the active delivery list,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman continued by saying moving 15 veterans to the active delivery list will result in at least 30 veterans receiving daily meals.