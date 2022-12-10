A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years.

The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets.

On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by having a party for the community. Some of their events included flight tasting, “choosing your own adventure”, a hot chocolate bar and a latte art competition.

They will concluded the night with a DJ to celebrate their five years of business. The owner of the cafe said their goal when they opened was to create a space where people could go to come, connect and share ideas over a cup of coffee.

“Our measure of success is we wanted people to have conversations here that impacted out there. If you’ve walked down State Street lately, you’ll see a bunch of stuff happening, and a lot of those conversations happened in here,” said Hannah Kirby, owner, Ember and Forge.

Coffee lovers like Jaret make it a priority to come to Ember and Forge and made a community out of the people here.

“The baristas here, all of the people that part of the community that make their way into this place, it just makes it such a warm and welcoming environment. I’ve made friends with every single person that is a barista here or has been a barista here and they’re all just amazing people to call my friends,” said Jaret Kelly, coffee lover.

“We have an amazing, amazing staff and what we really try to do is create this welcoming space for folks to be able to come, hopefully buy coffee, but really just having a space to be,” Kirby added. “We really couldn’t have done it without people showing up everyday.”

Kelly explained that “ember” is the City of Erie which is a fire that has been left to fade but can easily be turned back into a roaring fire. In order to do so, we must “forge” ahead to a new and flourishing Erie.

Kirby believes that we are on our way to doing just that.