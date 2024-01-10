Organizers of the Emmaus Soup Kitchen looked to capture the feel of their operations 50 years ago, hoping to honor the work done before them and remember their roots.

It all started on East 16th Street in January 1974 for the Emmaus Soup Kitchen at Immaculate Conception Church.

It’s where they served their first meals to those in the City of Erie who were hungry and needed support.

Fast forward 50 years and hot meals continue to be served, but this time to more people than ever before.

“We wanted to make a really special meal to honor our guests and to honor everybody who got us here,” said Valerie Luckey, director of Emmaus Ministries

Now, the organization has grown to include a food pantry, kids cafe and an urban farm.

Carolyn Gorny-Kopkowski, one of their original directors, described some of the nuances they had to deal with back in the day.

“We had just a few people come that first day. We had soup and peanut butter and bread. And we were there, that’s just the way it was,” said Gorny-Kopkowski.

It was a simple meal, but one that left its mark. Gorny-Kopkowski said some people have relied on the kitchen for decades, and operations have ramped up since dramatically.

“They serve 200, 300 people a day. We served maybe 300 people a month in those early days and we never had food like this for years and years,” said Gorny-Kopkowski.

The sheer increase in people served reflects how much the need for meals and services has increased today.

“The reality is that there’s unsafe winds outside today, there’s terrible weather, streets are closed, trees are down, and there’s still people who have to wait in line for food. And so just to still have to do that after 50 years and to still wait for those systemic changes that will bring up the dignity of every human being, that’s what we still need,” said Luckey.

Those volunteers added that as long as some people’s basic need for food isn’t met, Emmaus will welcome all who come.