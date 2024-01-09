In recognition of 50 years of serving the Erie community, Emmaus Ministries is gearing up to serve a special meal at their soup kitchen.

Emmaus Soup Kitchen opened its doors to guests in January 1974. One guest showed up for a meal that first night. Now, they expect to serve some 200 people on Tuesday.

The dining room will be decorated just as it was 50 years ago and the menu will include pot roast, homemade mashed potatoes, vegetable soup, freshly baked bread and ice cream sundaes.

The kitchen serves meals on weekdays from 4-5:30 p.m.