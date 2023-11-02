(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Halloween officially in the books and Mariah Carey singing about what she wants for Christmas, one local service is getting in the holiday season with their annual toy drive giving families and children in the area something they would like for Christmas.

On Nov. 1, the Erie Metropolitan Transport Authority (EMTA) announced the date for their sixth annual Stuff the Bus toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County.

The EMTA will be collecting donations and stuffing a Bayliner Trolley bus on Friday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall Plaza in the parking lot near Primanti Bros. with iHeart Media on-hand supplying on-air talent and music.

Supporters are asked to donate new, unwrapped and nonviolent toys with all donations directly benefiting Toys for Tots of Erie County. Anyone who donates has the chance to receive free tickets to the Erie Otters while supplies last.

“The EMTA has seen such generosity from the Erie community at our previous ‘Stuff the Bus’ events, that we are so excited to host it once again,” says Sarah Morrison, director of marketing and public relations at EMTA. “We are proud to spread holiday cheer by partnering with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines as a way to give back and hope to ensure every child can celebrate the holidays this year.”

Donations for the event can also be dropped off at the EMTA administration office located at 127 East 14th St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday until Nov. 30.

Last year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots of Erie County distributed 20,266 gifts and supported 6,112 children over the course of the holiday season.

For more information on Toys for Tots of Erie County’s collection and distribution efforts, check out their website here.