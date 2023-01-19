The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) wants to hear your voice.

EMTA released its 2023 services survey to hear from residents on what EMTA does well and where they can improve. Officials said the questions are broad and the answers will let them take the next step: asking more specific questions.

“We want to see where we fall with the hearts and opinions of the people of Erie County; and as well as we can, better our services. If we can perform multiple surveys over the years, we can gauge how we can better fit the needs of the community,” said Sarah Morrison, director of marketing, EMTA.

The survey is available on EMTA’s Facebook page. Friday, Feb. 10 is the deadline to complete the survey, and it can be filled out anonymously.