The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) will be offering a new experimental bus route starting this Saturday.

The EMTA announced the Route 34 Grocery Connector. The “E” decided to add this additional experimental route due to the closure of Top’s Friendly Market located on West 26th Street.

This is an effort by the transit authority to alleviate the food desert created in that area. The route will run Wednesdays and Saturdays every half hour from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This is what we do as a public agency right? But you also had elected officials from the city council and county council that were thinking along the same lines. It didn’t matter if they were Democrat or Republican, it’s just about how do we help the citizens of Erie get to where they need to be,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the EMTA.

This route operates until August 26 and will be evaluated every week. If it works, they plan to make a longer route with a longer duration.