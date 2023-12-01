The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Toys for Tots kicked off their sixth annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive on Friday.

Area residents showed up in full force to stuff the EMTA bus parked at the Millcreek Mall with toys of all shapes and sizes. Organizations are asking area residents to help by donating new, unwrapped, nonviolent toys.

The donations will be provided to Toys for Tots of Erie County for distribution to local children in need.

EMTA Spokesperson Sarah Morrison said last year the Marines collected about 20,000 toys in Erie County, she said they’re hoping to collect even more donations this year.

“We know that there’s a lot of folks in need this holiday season, especially with everything going on in the world. Any donation that you can provide is going to help brighten a child’s life this year for the holiday season,” said Sarah Morrison, director of marketing and public relations for the EMTA.

The Erie Otters were also in attendance donating ticket vouchers for those who donated.