(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Free fare days, giveaways and more are coming to transit users in May to show appreciation for their continued ridership.

According to a release, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) will spend the first week of May thanking its passengers for riding its bus system. “Rider Appreciation Days” is a statewide initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Agency (PPTA) and transit agencies across the state.

“The EMTA is proud to participate in Rider Appreciation Days,” said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA CEO. “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our riders across fixed route and paratransit to show that the EMTA is here for our community.”

“Public transportation is an essential service in diverse communities across the commonwealth, whether in rural, urban or metropolitan areas. Transit provides access to opportunity. It is vital in getting people to work, school, medical appointments, grocery shopping, recreation and many other places,” said Robert Fiume, PPTA chairman.

EMTA’s event schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 2: Facebook Photo Contest – Submit a photo of you on an EMTA bus on Facebook for the chance to win a pair of Erie SeaWolves tickets.

Wednesday, May 3: FREE FARE DAY for fixed routes.

Thursday, May 4: Rider giveaways on select fixed routes by EMTA staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Information session and giveaways at the Intermodal Transportation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. & announce winners of Facebook Photo Contest.

For more information about the Rider Appreciation Days, visit the EMTA’s website.