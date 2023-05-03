The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is spending this week thanking passengers for riding their bus system with “Rider Appreciation Days.”

It’s a statewide initiative that PA public transportation agency developed with transit agencies across the commonwealth.

To show appreciation, the EMTA is filling this week with contests and giveaways. Wednesday was “free fare day” for fixed routes.

“It’s wonderful that they’re doing this. I hope that it extends to the LIFT as well,” said Duncan Gildersleeve, EMTA passenger. “It’s a benefit to everybody and more people should take advantage of it.”

Thursday, there will be rider giveaways on select routes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.