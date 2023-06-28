(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the Tops Friendly Market West 26th Street location now closed for good, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) will be offering a new route connecting the public to grocery stores.

On Wednesday, the EMTA announced they will be offering a new experimental route on Erie’s west side to help close the gap in the food desert created by the West 26th Street Tops closure.

Referred to as the “Grocery Connector,” the new Route 34 will loop from West 21st Street, Pittsburgh, Greengarden and Elmwood Avenues to the Tops Market on West 38th Street.

According to a release, more details on the new route, including time points, will be made available as soon as EMTA officials finalize the route’s schedule.

For more information on current routes and schedules, visit the EMTA website here.