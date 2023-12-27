With Christmas in the rearview mirror, many are turning their eyes towards New Year’s Eve.

There’s no wrong way to ring in the new year, but if you’re looking for an exciting way to celebrate, tickets are on sale for this year’s Boogie on the Bay.

Guests will get to spend the last day of 2023 at the Bayfront Convention Center where there will be hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight.

For those looking to avoid hitting the road after the event, hotel packages are available for both the Sheraton and Courtyard Bayfront hotels.

“It’s something exciting for the folks in Erie to be able to go out and celebrate here downtown on the waterfront. It’s a tradition that I think a lot of people love and we’re excited to host it,” said Ed Snyder, Erie Events’ general manager.

Tickets for individuals are $80, hotel packages start at $270.